Boeing Has Best Month of Deliveries in Over Three Years

Boeing  (BA) – Get The Boeing Company Report could be setting itself up from a strong second half of the year as the company attempts to emerge from the 737 MAX issues that have weighed on the company for nearly four years. 

The company on July 12 said that it delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes in June, the strongest month of deliveries for the company since March 2019. 

Boeing delivered 44 of its 737 MAX airliners and seven larger cargo planes. 

It was the also most 737 MAX deliveries Boeing has had since the plane’s grounding ended in November 2020 in what could be a signal that global demand for the aircraft is rising again. 