Boeing Gains on Hopes of Bigger Order for F-15EX Jets, Bullish Baird

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock traded 2.2% higher in premarket Wednesday on reports the Pentagon is likely to order more non-stealthy F-15EX jets in its next budget.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Air Force will request 24 non-stealthy F-15EX jets, up from 14 planned for the ongoing year that ends September 30.

The EX model carries more ordnance than Lockheed’s F-35 and is estimated to be cheaper to fly.

Boeing touts the jet as having a digital backbone, open system architecture, and one that’s a ready-now replacement for the F-15C. It has the capacity to carry hypersonic weapons, making it a key element of the U.S. Air Force’s tactical fighter fleet, according to Boeing.

The stock had closed 2.5% higher Tuesday after various airlines said travel demand remained robust, notwithstanding the ongoing conflict in Europe. They said they will trim flight frequencies to remain on track toward profits even as fuel prices rise.

Delta Air (NYSE:DAL) raised its annual guidance for the current quarter. The airline now sees revenue for the March quarter at 78% of 2019 levels, an improvement from the 72-76% forecast it gave two months ago.

In another boost for the stock, StreetInsider said Baird analyst Peter Arment has added Boeing to the firm’s list of bullish fresh pick stocks. The 737-MAX deliveries in China are getting closer with analysts expecting it to happen by April.

