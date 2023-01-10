Boeing delivers 40% more planes in 2022

Boeing Co.

stock dropped 0.5% in midday trading Tuesday despite a pickup in the pace of sales for the jet maker in the fourth quarter and in 2022. Boeing said it delivered 152 commercial planes in the quarter, bringing yearly totals to 480 jets. That compares with 99 commercial planes in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2021 totals of 340 jets. Boeing shares are nearly even for the past 12 months, down less than 0.5%, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index

in the same period.