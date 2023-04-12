Boeing Deliveries Beat Street Estimates. Earnings Are Up Next for the Stock.

Boeing Deliveries Beat Street Estimates. Earnings Are Up Next for the Stock.

by

Boeing


‘s March jet deliveries surpassed Wall Street estimates. That raises the chance

Boeing


could do something investors would love to see: Beat quarterly earnings estimates.

Boeing (ticker: BA) said Tuesday it delivered 64 commercial jets in March—including 52 MAX jets and 11 wide-body, twin-aisle jets (which included seven 787s). For the first quarter, Boeing delivered 130 jets overall, a little better than the 120 Wall Street had expected and outpacing the 95 jets it delivered in the first quarter of 2022.