Boeing Alert: Trading the Stock After the Crash in China

Boeing  (BA) – Get Boeing Company Report shares have come off Monday’s lows but remain down about 4% following a plane crash in China.

Boeing bulls simply can’t escape the negative headlines that have engulfed this company over the past few years, whether it was the 737 Max crashes, issues with management, a global pandemic or production issues.

In this specific incident, a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet operated by China’s Eastern Airlines crashed in China around 4 a.m. U.S. Eastern. 

While investors seem to have largely moved on from most of Boeing’s issues, the lack of momentum in new orders (largely as a result of Covid-19) has left the stock stuck.

