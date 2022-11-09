Boebert in tight race with Democratic challenger in race for Colorado House seat

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in one of the tightest races of the mid-term elections against Democrat challenger Adam Frisch to re-secure her seat in the US House, with only 60 votes separating them as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The outspoken freshman lawmaker was traililng with 154,060 votes to Frisch’s 154,122 after 95% of expected ballots had been counted.

Frisch, who called himself a “conservative businessman” in a late-October news release aimed at securing Republican support in the red-leaning district, held just 0.02% more votes than Boebert.

Their battleground — Colorado’s Third Congrational District — sprawls across the Western half of the state and is largely home to rural voters who voted Boebert in by a nearly six-point spread over Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in 2020.

Still, the race was too close to call either way as election officials waited on the remaining 5% of votes in the district.

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 23. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Boebert rose to political celebrity status during her past two years in Congress, gaining notoriety alongside Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for their far-right views.

The Donald Trump loyalist is one of several Republicans backed by the former president who have received less support than expected, alongside Georgia Republican Herschel Walker, who had nearly 35,250 fewer votes than Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as of 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

However, Walker will have another change to kick out the incumbent candidate during a Dec. 6 runoff, after neither candidate received at least 50% of the vote.

Democrat Adam Frisch is in a tight race with Boebert. David Zalubowsk/AP

Trump called the Tuesday election “somewhat disappointing” in “certain ways” in a TruthSocial post Wednesday afternoon.

But sources close to the 45th president said he was “furious” Wednesday morning with election results including the Pennsylvania Senate loss by Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, for whom Trump campaigned in a rally on Saturday, New York Times reporter and author Maggie Haberman said on Twitter.