‘Bodyguard’ Musical Halted by ‘Mini-Riot,’ as Rowdy Theatergoers Loudly Singing Along With ‘I Will Always Love You’ Are Dragged Out

A touring production of the stage version of “The Bodyguard” was brought to a halt and canceled in Manchester, England on Friday night after patrons would not stop singing along with the musical’s songs, leading to house lights coming up during the climactic number “I Will Always Love You.” Two women were forcibly pulled out of the theater by security, and several police cars arrived to oversee the evacuation of the theater after what patrons on social media described as “fights in the aisles” and even “a mini-riot.”

According to news reports out of Manchester and tweets from those inside the Palace Theatre, the show — based on the hit 1992 film — had already been temporarily halted once during the first act because of the disruptive audience sing-alongs, but was resumed. Later, though, with only about 10 minutes to go before the end, it was put on pause again while its star, Pussycat Dolls member Melody Thornton, attempted to sing the climactic song made famous in the movie by Whitney Houston, “I Will Always Love You,” over the sound of tuneless howling coming from audience members. Thornton’s mic was cut mid-song, the house lights came up and offenders were evicted — struggling against being pulled out by their shoulders, in video footage captured by attendees — and the show was officially called off.

Local police questioned the women who were thrown out. A statement said that “a decision about any further action will be made once the evidence has been reviewed.”

Stories about the incident immediately began to be exchanged among patrons of the British theater scene, and soon internationally as well, as the most egregious examples yet of what some see as a growing scourge of rudeness and even aggressive behavior threatening the traditional decorum of the theater.

“Went to The Palace Theatre in Manchester to watch ‘The Bodyguard’ and a bunch of entitled pricks starting singing over the lead during the final song,” wrote @tashalou96 on Twitter. A riot broke out, the show was canceled and the police were called.” Wrote another user, @REDARMY1878: “Just been to watch ‘The Bodyguard’ at the Palace and a mini riot erupted during the big ending, show canceled, people being physically removed and fights in the aisles. All because you can’t sing along!!! Police at the scene!!! Utter madness.” Said @islandnites, “They’ve had to stop the show AGAIN during the finale because of people shouting out, screaming and being incredibly disruptive. Just unbelievably disrespectful to the actors. And they’re refusing to leave. This is horrendous. Never seen anything like it.”

The leading lady, Thornton, recorded a video message and posted it on her Instagram Stories shortly after taking her makeup off from the performance, telling disappointed patrons: “I respect that you paid your money, and i am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show. For everything that happened tonight, I cant say, I don’t have all of the details. I just am very, very sorry that we couldn’t finish the show. i fought really hard. It feels awful.. … I thank everyone who was respectful of the performers and am very, very sorry for those who weren’t. I hope we see you soon.”

Audience audio and video tweeted from theatergoers captured the sound of the unwanted sing-along before the performance was halted, with growing murmuring over the disturbance and fed-up audience members saying “Shut up.” Footage of the women being pulled out from the front of the balcony was also shared.

Ayden Callaghan, who plays the role made famous by Kevin Costner in the film version, tweeted: “Theatre pulled the show at the end tonight because of disgusting behaviour. We wanted to carry on but it had become a major incident. I’m really sorry to what was 99.9 per cent a brilliant audience that a few badly behaved individuals ruined it.”

Although it had not gone this far before, the rudeness of audience sing-alongs on the national tour of “The Bodyguard” was not a phenomenon isolated to Manchester. It had already become such a problem that it was the stuff of social media warnings and news headlines. In early February, Glasgow Live reported that a standing engagement of the show in that city’s King’s Theatre beginning in late January had been subject to “people trying to ‘outsing’ the actors and ‘chatting’ during the show.” The theater posted an admonition on social media asking patrons to show “consideration” for others and warning: “Anti-social behaviour towards our staff or other customers will not be tolerated.”

Behavior described by those who attended the Glasgow engagement appeared to be at least as bad as what happened in Manchester Friday, if not worse, including evictions, although shows were not halted. Among the comments excerpted by Glasgow Live: “It was ridiculous how inappropriate fully grown adults were behaving. Actively trying to outsing the professional actors. It was such a shame and I felt terrible for the on-stage professionals being wolf-whistled and boo-ed every second scene.” Wrote another: “There were people being loud, singing along when they shouldn’t have been, and getting up and down all the time. The thing that was a bit confusing though is why the staff removed a customer to let her back in and then have to remove her again but properly. Also, the show was still going at a moment that was very quiet/intense and you could hear the woman shouting in the stairs.” … “Stay at home with your Buckie Bottle and listen to Whitney if you can’t behave and just enjoy it like normal people.”

