Bodycam video released from fatal arrest of Brianna Grier

Disturbing body camera footage released Friday shows a Georgia woman’s final moments before she fatally fell from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.

The video, released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, comes two days after the agency found that police did not close the car door that Brianna Grier, 28, fell from while in handcuffs.

Grier, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was taken into custody on July 15 while suffering a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma.

Her family called police while she was suffering from an episode, but officers accused her of resisting arrest and took her into custody.

The footage released by the GBI shows Grier yelling at the officers arresting her, insisting she is not drunk and saying “I ain’t broke no law” and “get off me.”

“You see if I don’t hang myself when I get in there,” she said while cops, one of whom had activated his stun gun, took her into custody.

Brianna Grier had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Twitter/@justjalesha

According to the GBI investigation, cops then opened the rear doors of the car to put Grier, a mother of two, in the backseat.

“The deputies closed the rear driver’s side door. The investigation shows that the deputy thought he closed the rear passenger side door,” the report says. The police did not put her seatbelt on, the investigation revealed.

The GBI said “the deputies left the scene and drove a short distance,” during which Grier must have fallen out of the car.

GBI revealed that “the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where [Brianna] Grier was sitting, was never closed.” YouTube/Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Brianna Grier was found unresponsive, face down on the side of the road after falling out of the moving police cruiser. YouTube/Georgia Bureau of Investigation

“Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed,” the GBI statement said.

Officers found Grier face down on the side of the road and unresponsive.

“It is the responsibility of law enforcement to keep everyone in their custody safe and alive, including when there is a mental health crisis,” Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Grier’s family, said in a statement provided to The Post. “Everybody knows that it is not supposed to be possible to open a police vehicle from the back seat, especially when a person is in handcuffs.

Brianna Grier died six days later after being in a coma. WMAZ

“It is the responsibility of law enforcement to keep everyone in their custody safe and alive,” Attorney Ben Crump said. Ron Harris/AP

Brianna Grier’s family participates in a prayer alongside Ben Crump. Ron Harris/AP

Crump said that “Brianna’s family had faith in law enforcement to get her the help she needed, and now they are being forced to grieve her completely unnecessary death.”

Grier’s death remains an open investigation.