Bodycam shows cops killing Nashville shooter Audrey Hale

Police have released frightening bodycam footage of the moment officers took out mass shooter Audrey Hale after she opened fire and massacred six people at The Covenant School.

The footage, released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, shows officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo storming through the school’s hallways as they methodically hunted down the mass killer on Monday.

Just moments after the officers fired at the shooter, Hall could be seen strewn on the floor and cops screamed “don’t move” and “get your hands away from the gun.”





The footage shows the moment cops took out Audrey Hale after she opened fire at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday. Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Hale, who was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun, had earlier been captured on surveillance video casually stalking the hallways of the private Christian academy for victims.

The shooter gunned down three 9-year-olds and three staffers in the minutes before she was fatally shot by police.

This is a developing story.