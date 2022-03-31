Bodycam footage shows cheerleading coach accused of molesting girls getting emotional during arrest

Winter Garden police released body camera footage Thursday showing the arrest of a cheerleading coach accused of molesting young girls.

Officers said Vigiland D’Haiti, 39, was arrested at his home in Winter Garden on Sunday. He had a warrant out of Lake County.

The body camera footage shows officers cuffing him right away, but D’Haiti starts to melt down and asks if officers can cuff him with his hands in front of him.

The officers then spent a lot of time explaining to D’Haiti that he was being arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.

D’Haiti is facing several charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of victims ages 12 to 15 years old, police said.

He is the owner and operator of Rush All Stars in Clermont, according to investigators.

There are at least three victims who have come forward dating back to 2013, until as recently as 2021. Police first got information in January alleging he had inappropriate contact with the children at the gym.

D’Haiti has coached at several other gyms, including at high schools in the Central Florida area. He was with Lake County Schools a couple of times, most recently at East Ridge High School from 2016 to 2019. He’s also been with Orange County Public Schools, Cypress Creek High School and Dr. Phillips High School since 2005.

