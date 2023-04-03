Bodybuilder shares 4 key tips to get better gains in the gym. It all starts with her morning routine.

Bodybuilder Holly Baxter said her self-care routine is important for making fitness gains.Courtesy of Holly Baxter

A bodybuilder said she’s improved her strength gains after taking more time for self-care.

Strategies like a morning routine, consistent schedule, and break times have boosted her success.

She said staying off her phone at the gym also helps her get the most out of her workouts.

Building muscle and strength isn’t just about doing the right exercises or eating enough protein — your mindset matters too, and the right self-care routine can be the key to better gains, according to a bodybuilder.

Holly Baxter, an international award-winning physique athlete who also works as a dietitian, said she often did too much and felt burnt out earlier in her career, but taking a step back has lead to better results.

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, especially in the past few years, it’s slowing down and spending more time on self-care. In scientific terms, it sounds a bit woo-woo,” she told Insider. “But pausing has helped me be more self-aware and in tune with my body.”

Create a morning routine

Baxter said one of the major shifts she’s made to address burnout is starting her day with dedicated time for self-reflection.

Her morning routine is to enjoy a cup of coffee while spending 30 minutes reading or listening to an audiobook about mindset, and then journaling about how to apply what she’s learned to her own life.

“I pick out one or two things I can do today to help me move in a positive direction,” she said. “My focus and concentration are improved, and I perform better. I just feel so much better when I make time for those things.”

Set your schedule and stick to it

Another crucial habit for making progress in fitness (and anything else) is to prioritize it in your schedule by planning ahead, Baxter said.

“I hear so many people say ‘I didn’t have time to move today’. It shouldn’t be ‘if’ I have time to exercise, it’s when am I going to fit it on my schedule,” she said.

Creating a schedule can help you assess what might be eating away at the hours in your day, and carve out more time for what matters.

“There isn’t ever going to be ‘when you’ve got a minute’. You have to be really intentional about where and how you spend your time,” Baxter said.

Stay off your phone at the gym

If you want to make gains, you need to make the most of your gym sessions. For Baxter, that means keeping her phone stashed during workouts, which she said leads to better focus and performance.

“I’ve seen noticeable improvements to my strength,” Baxter said.

Research suggests that giving in to the temptation to scroll social media or check emails between sets can actually reduce the effectiveness of your workout.

Take breaks and learn to say ‘no’

Part of keeping a schedule is also carving out space to do less, according to Baxter. It can be tempting to take on too much, but her strategy is to work through a set of projects, and then have a hard boundary so she can take some rest time afterward.

“I work in sprints. There are designated times when I know a few weeks are going to be difficult but after that, I’m going to intentionally take some time and say no to things that aren’t essential so I can take time to recharge,” she said.

Otherwise, Baxter said she noticed signs of burnout like stress, anxiety, and consistently low mood. How and when you decide to take breaks is a very individual decision, so find a cadence that works for you, but be aware that a packed schedule isn’t sustainable for long.

“You can fill up all the hours of the day, but you end up feeling completely overwhelmed. You start to wear the consequences from a psychological and physiological perspective,” Baxter said.

