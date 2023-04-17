Body of missing Texas woman, 20, found dumped in Mexico

The body of a 20-year-old Texas woman has been found in Mexico, more than a week after she sent her mother a cryptic, final message and disappeared from the same region where three other women from the Lone Star state went missing earlier this year.

The remains of Mission resident Bionce Jazmin Amaya Cortez were found Friday in the community of El Verde the northeastern state of Nuevo León, ValleyCentral.com reported.

The cause of death was determined to be extensive injuries to the head, cervical spinal cord and thorax, according to the local attorney general.

Cortez’s half-brother identified the body, which was dumped on a farm close to where she had been staying during the Easter trip to visit relatives, The US Sun reported.

DNA tests are still pending, according to the outlet.

The shocking discovery was made just hours after the woman’s family urged people to take part in a march in the main square of the municipality of China.

Authorities have issued arrest warrants and searched the homes of the last people who saw her alive, officials said.





Bionce Jazmin Amaya Cortez, 20, of Mission, Texas, has been found dead in Mexico. Facbook/Bionce Amaya Cortez





Cortez’s body was found in Nuevo León, the same northeastern state where three other Texas women also went missing. Facbook/Bionce Amaya Cortez





Her body dumped on a farm close to where she had been staying during an Easter trip to visit relatives

Cortez, who had planned to return to California on April 10, stopped communicating with her family four days earlier, The US Sun reported.

Her final message to her mother at 1 a.m. April 6 contained only a heart emoji.

“I answered at 2 in the morning and that message no longer entered her phone,” her mother told the outlet EFFE Noticias, according to the UK news outlet.

A group of friends Cortez was out with reportedly provided conflicting information to authorities.





Cortez’s half-brother identified the body but DNA tests are still pending. Facbook/Bionce Amaya Cortez





Cortez’s last message to her mom was a heart emoji. Facbook/Bionce Amaya Cortez

“Each of the people who went with her have different stories. One says that she has not returned from Montemorelos, others say that she asked to be dropped off on a street,” the mother told Sin Embargo.

News about Cortez comes after three other Texas women disappeared in the same municipality and have not been seen since Feb. 25.

Marina Perez Rios, 48, her sister Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, and their cousin Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, vanished Feb. 24 on their way to their wares in Montemorelos in the state of Nuevo León.