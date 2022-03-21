Body of man missing 10 years is found in London pub’s freezer

The body of an elderly man has been found in the freezer of an abandoned London pub — a decade after he vanished, British police revealed Monday.

Detectives said the remains uncovered in the pub are those of missing pensioner Roy Biggs, who had been missing since early 2012.

“We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years,” Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said.

Police believe Biggs would have been about 70 years of age when he died.

Construction workers made the grim discovery last October, but his identity has only just been confirmed.

The abandoned building where Biggs’ body was discovered. Google Maps

Biggs’ remains were identified through his dental records.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive on his cause of death, police said.

Detectives probing his death released the elderly man’s photo in a bid to track down his relatives or anyone who knew him.

“Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen,” Allen said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly, any information may be of real significance to our enquiries.”