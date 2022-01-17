Body of British woman saving dogs found after Tonga tsunami

The body of a British charity worker who was swept away while trying to save her dogs in the Tonga tsunami has been found, her family revealed Monday.

Angela Glover, 50, became separated from her husband, James, on Saturday when a tsunami wave triggered by a volcanic eruption crashed into them outside their home in Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa.

“I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs,” her devastated brother Nick Eleini told The Post.

The husband managed to cling onto a tree but his wife, who runs a stray animal rescue shelter, and their dogs were swept away.

Glover’s brother confirmed that her body was discovered early Monday.

Her death is the first known fatality from the disaster, which was caused by the huge undersea eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 40 miles north of Glover’s home.

She and her husband had relocated from the UK to Tonga five years ago after they were married, her brother said.

“Angela and James loved their life in Tonga and adored the Tongan people,” Eleini said.

The tsunami wave was triggered by an undersea volcanic eruption. NOAA/SSEC/CIMSS via REUTERS

“Angela has always had a deep love of dogs and so started an animal welfare charity called TAWS. Its aim was to provide shelter and rehabilitation to stray dogs before trying to find homes for them.”

Eleini lives in Sydney but has since returned to the UK to be with their mother in the wake of Angela’s death.

While initial reports indicated there were no mass casualties as a result of the volcanic eruption and tsunami, authorities visited beaches and reported significant damage with “houses thrown around,” according to Australia’s Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja.

Angela Glover ran a stray animal rescue shelter in Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa. Instagram/@ifthegloverfits

Australia and New Zealand sent flights to Tonga on Monday to help survey the damage of the disaster.

The Red Cross was also mobilizing to help with what it described as the worst volcanic eruption the Pacific has experienced in decades.

The tsunami sparked by the volcanic eruption caused massive waves as far away as California.