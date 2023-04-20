Body in Lake Michigan identified as Navy sailor Seamus Gray

The body of a missing Navy sailor who vanished after being kicked out of an Illinois nightclub last month has been found in Lake Michigan, officials said.

The body of Seamus Gray, 21, was found by utility workers in the water near Waukegan around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, FOX 32 reported.

His remains will undergo an autopsy by the Lake County coroner on Thursday, the outlet said.

No cause of death has been released.

Gray was last seen shortly after getting booted from a Waukegan nightclub in the early hours of March 18. Surveillance footage from the scene shows him speaking to two unidentified individuals before walking away by himself.

At the time of his disappearance, Gray was stationed at the nearby Naval Station Great Lakes. He was reported missing when he failed to report to the barracks.

In the weeks following his last sighting, the sailor’s mother, Kerry Rodier Gray, traveled from Florida to Illinois to assist with the search.





Gray was last seen walking away from a bar in Waukegan. Waukegan Police Dept





Gray was kicked out of the Ibiza nightclub shortly before he vanished. FOX 32 Chicago





Gray with his mother, Kerry, who traveled from Florida to Illinois to look for her son. GoFundMe

“I’m here, I’m going through dumpsters looking for my son,” she told NBC5 in late March.

“He came here to fight for his country, and now he’s missing.”