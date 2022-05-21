Body found wrapped in tarp brings 18-year mystery to an end

Years after her boyfriend confessed to her murder, the remains of Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo’s body have finally been found at a work site in Northern California.

A work crew found Alonzo’s body wrapped in tarps at the Oakland Army base on May 4, the Sun reported. She was first reported missing in 2004.

Alonzo was last seen getting into a car driven by her boyfriend Eric Mora as they prepared to go to her mother’s home in San Francisco for Thanksgiving.

Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo was first reported missing in 2004. California Department of Justice

What began as a missing persons case quickly became a murder investigation. Mora was the chief suspect. Mora was convicted of murder in 2012, but the conviction was overturned by an appellate court, the Sun reported.

A second trial was ordered in March 2016. Mora reportedly confessed to killing Alonzo and told cops where he buried her, but police weren’t able to find her, until now.

Mora eventually got 11 years in state prison, according to the Alameda County DA’s office.

Alonzo’s body was found at a work site in Northern California. KTVU

“We are relieved to have finally found Linda so the family can have a proper burial,” Deputy District Attorney Danielle London said in a statement.