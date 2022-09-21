Body found in Rhode Island home IDed as ex-mayor Susan Menard

The body of a former Rhode Island mayor has been found decomposing in her home, officials said.

Longtime Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard was identified Wednesday as one of the two people found dead in her home this week, WJAR news reported.

The two “badly decomposed” bodies were found in Menard’s home on Monday, police said.

Menard was the mayor of Woonsocket from 1995 to 2009. AP

Though the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths is ongoing, authorities have said there are no signs of foul play.

“The causes of death for these individuals are still pending,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

The second body discovered in Menard’s house has yet to be identified.

Police responded to the home after a neighbor reported he hadn’t seen Menard or a man who lived at her house in “a couple of weeks,” the Providence Journal reported.

