Body found in reservoir believed to be that of missing California teen

Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers accuse Russians of abuses in captivity

Three Ukrainian soldiers who say they were wounded and taken prisoner by Russia after one of the war’s biggest battles and later released, on Monday accused their captors of torture and psychological pressure. The men, part of a force that spent weeks fighting from a vast steelworks in the southern port of Mariupol after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, told a news conference in Kyiv that their captors wanted to force them to confess to crimes against civilians. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.