Body found at fire-ravaged QVC shipping center in North Carolina

A dead body was found inside the distribution center for QVC home-shopping television network in North Carolina one day after a massive, five-alarm fire ripped through the facility.

More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning, the News & Observer reported.

QVC officials had reported on Saturday that all employees safely evacuated the warehouse and were accounted for except for one.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that Fire Search and Recover members uncovered a body around 11:30 a.m. At 4 p.m., the body was identified as 21-year-old Kevon Ricks.

It’s unclear whether he was a QVC employee or not.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ricks as well as all team members affected by this tragedy,” the department said in a press release on Facebook.

The main section of the massive, 1.2 million-square-foot facility was destroyed in a firefight that lasted over 12 hours and involved responders from 45 different fire departments. Over the course of a three-shift workday, over 2,000 people are employed at the site.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted his condolences to those who were affected by the fire.

Aerial water cannons continue to spray water on sections of the QVC shipping facility in Rocky Mount, N.C., Sunday morning, Dec. 19. 2021. Scott Sharpe/The News & Observer via AP

“I’m saddened by the loss of life during the QVC Distribution Center fire in Rocky Mount. I’ve been in contact with local and state officials about that tragedy and taking steps to help families hurt by the loss of more than 2000 jobs,” he wrote.

Rock Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson took to Facebook to thank the first responders and pledged to help those who have lost their jobs due to the fire.

“We are standing by to understand what this means economically to employees and we are ready to assist in any way we can,” he wrote.

QVC said it’s unsure whether the fire will have “any impact to shipping and delivery,” but will be sharing further details when they are available.

With Post Wires