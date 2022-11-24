Bodies of Wagner Group mercenaries packed in bags, taken from Horlivka to unknown destination

Bodies of Wagner Group mercenaries taken from Horlivka to unknown destination

Staff were also forbidden to carry out forensic medical examinations of the bodies of the Wagner Group recruits, the General Staff said.

The corpses are packed in sanitary bags for transportation and then taken to an unknown destination, the report said.

The General Staff reported on Nov. 18 that in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, workers of industrial enterprises began to be actively recruited to the Wagner mercenary company.

Andriy Yusov, representative of the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, previously said that the Wagner Group, which was originally conceived as an “elite unit,” is now being used as cannon fodder by the Kremlin regime.

