Bodies of missing Indiana dad, 3 kids found at bottom of pond

The bodies of a missing father and his three children were found at the bottom of an Indianapolis pond along with their car, authorities said Wednesday.

The remains were identified Tuesday night as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children: 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said.

“Based upon information available to detectives and evidence collected at the scene, there is a commonality with the Moorman family missing persons investigation,” police said in a statement.

“Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this incident.”

Officers and a dive team were dispatched to the pond Tuesday night after reports came in of a dead person in the water. According to police, the dive team found a vehicle in the water with the bodies of three children inside.

No cause or manner for their death has been determined.

Moorman — who was last seen on July 6 at his brother’s house — told his family that he had plans to take his kids fishing at the pond.

Moorman’s sister, Mariah, said his cellphone put him near the pond around 12:47 a.m. July 7 — which is not unusual, according to family members, as he is known for going night fishing. “As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” Mariah told the Indianapolis Star on Monday.

“That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot.”

Family members slammed local authorities for not checking the pond sooner.

“They should have at least tried,” said William Muse, a relative of Moorman’s mother.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey called the latest developments “heartbreaking.”

“Regardless of circumstances, we know a man and three young kids are dead tonight. We don’t know why and we don’t know how … We all need to support the family and wrap our arms around them tonight and the days that are to come as they grieve this loss.”

