Bodies of Lotus drummer, son found after 24 days in Arkansas lake

The bodies of Lotus percussionist Chuck Morris and his son, Charley, were found 24 days after the pair disappeared during a kayaking trip in Arkansas, authorities said Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office began its search for the 47-year-old member of the electronic jam band and his 20-year-old son when they were first reported missing on March 16, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

On Saturday, the Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, based out of Tennessee, joined the search efforts.

Rescuer workers utilized remote-operated underwater ROV vehicles in “a challenging environment that exceeded depths of 180′,”officials said. The complicated recovery mission came to its grim conclusion Sunday.

“Our family was informed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that Charley Morris has been found. We have concluded the cause of his death was drowning,” the family wrote in a statement shared to Lotus’ Instagram account before the sheriff’s office also announced Chuck’s body had also been found.





Chuck, 47, and his 20-year-old son were first reported missing on March 16. GoFundMe

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” the sheriff’s office said.

Lotus’ Twitter account delivered the devastating news last month that the search and rescue effort was now being considered a recovery mission, adding that a K-9 team has been deployed to help find them.

“We were all hoping for a miracle, but at this point, the search for Chuck & Charley has moved to a recovery,” the stark announcement read from the band, which was formed in Indiana in 1999 and released more than a dozen records on various labels.





The Benton County Sheriff’s Office utilized special underwater vehicles in a “challenging environment” during their recovery mission.

“With help from K9 teams, there is a probable location on the lake, but logistical challenges including temp, weather, and depth have prevented a recovery thus far,” the message continued.

The father-son duo set out for their kayaking trip at around 11 a.m. on March 16 and were supposed to return that same day at around 2 p.m.

A call was made to the police at around 4 p.m. by Morris’ wife, Jenny Thompson.





Lotus released a statement Sunday on behalf of the family.

Officials later found two kayaks in the water, as well as a coat.

Members of Lotus shared fond memories of both Chuck and Charley in a press release late last month.

Bassist Jesse Miller said that some members of the five-piece outfit had spent over 20 years making music with Chuck — and together “felt the joy of performing in front of thousands of fans and pains of sleeping on floors and trying to repair a broken trailer in the middle of nowhere in a snowstorm.”





Lotus currently based out of both Philadelphia and Denver. FilmMagic

“It was a journey, and it wouldn’t have been the same without Chuck bringing his unique mind, energy, spirit and smile to it,” Miller said.

Drummer Mike Greenfield praised Chuck’s musicality, detailing his “distinct personality” and “dynamic energy” that shined throughout his life and career.





Lotus originated from Indiana and has been described as an instrumental electronic jam band. FilmMagic

“As a percussionist, comedian, computer programmer, family man, repairer of anything

that was broken, and of course as our beloved ‘wildcard’ — no one did it quite like him,” Greenfield said.

Jesse’s brother, guitarist and keyboardist Luke Miller remembered Charley in his statement: “I was there when Jenny and Chuck brought Charley home from the hospital. And we saw him grow up to be an incredibly smart and talented young man.”





The search mission for the father and son spanned 24 days. Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Lotus has been described by critics an instrumental electronic jam band currently based out of both Philadelphia and Denver.