Bodies in rural home identified as people who only recently moved in, NC cops say

Two bodies found in a rural North Carolina home have been identified as a people who only recently moved in, according to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of how the two died have not been released, but “persons of interest” are being sought for questioning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The discovery was made at 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at a home on John Rich Road in Warsaw, officials said.

“A 911 call had been received reporting that the caller had located two bodies dead in the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies responded and located the bodies of Leslie Savage, 68, of the residence, and Craig Smith, 72, who had recently moved into the home.”

John Rich Road is south of the Warsaw city limits and has only a handful of single family homes on it. Much of the neighboring property is farmland and forest, Google Maps shows.

No arrests have been made and identities of “persons of interest” have not been released.

A $5,000 reward is offered “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible,” the sheriff’s office says.

Warsaw is about 70 miles southeast of Raleigh.

