‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Trailer Unveils A24 Slasher Movie With Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson

A24 has released the first trailer for “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a new slasher film starring Amandla Stenberg and “Borat 2” breakout Maria Bakalova.

Directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” stars Stenberg as Sophie, a young woman recently out of rehab who hosts a house party and invites her new girlfriend Bee (Bakalova) to meet her extended group of friends. The already tense party takes a turn for the horrifying when the guests play a murder-in-the-dark game that ends with a real-life murder, forcing Sophie, Bee and their friends to investigate who’s responsible.

More from Variety

Stenberg and Bakalova lead the ensemble cast of actors who portray the party guests, which includes Myha’la Herrold (“Industry”), Rachel Sennott (“Shiva Baby”), Chase Sui Wonders (“Generation”), Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) and Lee Pace (“Foundation”). Reijn, who makes her English language film debut, directs a script written by Sarah DeLappe. The film originated as a spec script written by Kristen Ropuenian, best known for writing the 2017 viral New Yorker short story “Cat Person.” The film is produced by Ali Herting and David Hinojosa, with Stenberg, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Dani Bernfeld, Sarah DeLappe, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Jacob Jaffke executive producing.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in March, where it received generally positive reviews. In a review out of the festival, Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote that the film, “With its restless camera movement and improv-style acting and general overdramatic rambunctiousness, is like ‘And Then There Were None’ staged by John Cassavetes for the age of Instagram.”

Story continues

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” will release in theaters August 5. Watch the full trailer below.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.