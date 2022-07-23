Bodies Bodies Bodies cast behaved like ‘feral beasts’ for that wild party scene

In the horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies (out Aug. 5) a group of young friends find themselves stalked by a killer at a remote house after a drink- and drug-fueled party. When director Halina Reijn and the film’s cast dropped by EW’s Comic-Con studio on Thursday, actress Chase Sui Wonders explained how they convincingly created a party-hearty vibe for the film.

“We had that party sequence where, on the page, it’s really brief,” she said, “but, I think, as we filmed it, it was like a 9-minute take or something like that, where everyone was just kind of being these feral beasts. So everyone’s like liable to do anything at any given time, so to be really tapped in, just know, like, I’ve got to do my piece because we’re all like swimming in the deep end of this 9-minute take.”

It is no spoiler to say that things get very bloody in the course of the film, meaning that matters became very fake-bloody for the cast in real-life.

BODIES BODIES BODIES (2022) (L-R) Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott Credit: Gwen Capistran/A24

Gwen Capistran/A24 ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

As Wonders recalled, “Leaving work sometimes, I would drive back to our dark and dank motel, and you would get in the shower and it’s like 4:45 a.m. and the blood is just pooling around the drain, and you’re like, what is my job?”

The film is set during a hurricane and actress Myha’la Herrold explained that pretending to be in a storm became easier when the cast actually found themselves in a storm.

“That was happening to us,” she said. “We were fully in a hurricane. Actual tons and tons of rain. And then trees and things flying through the air, slapping us in the face.”

“A very European approach,” said director Reijn, who hails from the Netherlands. “A very European approach, there!”

Watch the full interview with Rejn, Wonders, Herrold, Amandla Sternberg, Maria Bakalova, and Rachel Sennott above. Bodies Bodies Bodies also stars Lee Pace and Pete Davidson.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: