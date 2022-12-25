Bobby Wagner picks Russell Wilson, Broncos up 17-0

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the Dolphins’ loss to the Packers on Sunday afternoon, but Russell Wilson may pass him for the most on Christmas before the first half is over.

Wilson is already up to two picks in two possessions. He was picked off by cornerback Cobie Durant to set up a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass and his former Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner got him to end the second possession.

It’s the first time that Wagner and Wilson have ever faced each other outside of a Seahawks practice.

It took the Rams two plays to get into the end zone. Running back Cam Akers scored from three yards out and the Rams now lead 17-0 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

