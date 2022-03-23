Bobby Wagner is visiting the Rams and there’s mutual interest in a deal

Bobby Wagner is one of the biggest names left on the free-agent market right now but he has yet to find a landing spot for 2022. The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for an inside linebacker and Wagner could be the perfect fit.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wagner is visiting the Rams and there’s mutual interest in doing a deal. Nothing is imminent but the fact that Wagner is visiting and both sides want to make a deal work is encouraging.

The Rams were linked to Wagner shortly after the Seahawks released the linebacker, with one report saying the other three NFC West teams were all interested in Wagner.

Rams GM Les Snead said just this week that the Rams have talked about Wagner and broke down film with the defensive staff to find out if he’d be a fit in Los Angeles’ defense.

The Rams have Ernest Jones and retained Travin Howard, too, but clearly they’re not overly confident in that tandem going into 2022.

List

Rams 2022 free agency tracker: Signings, cuts, restructures and rumors