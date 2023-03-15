Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ R&B crooner, dies at 71

Bobby Caldwell, who famously sang R&B hits including “What You Won’t Do For Love” and “Open Your Eyes,” has died. He was 71.

The soulful singer-songwriter’s wife announced his death on his official Twitter account Wednesday, saying he at home.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” she wrote.

She said her husband had been struggling with health issues for the past six years after being “floxed,” a condition that arises after an adverse affect from consuming a fluoroquinolone antibiotic according to treatment center Regenerative Medicine LA.

Singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell performs during the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on Nov. 8, 2013, in Las Vegas.

Caldwell’s signature voice transcended genres of jazz, R&B and rock as his soulful hit song “What You Won’t Do For Love” ascended the Billboard 100 charts after its 1978 release on his eponymous debut album.

“What You Won’t Do For Love” became a multi-generational hit, in part because of its wide appeal as a sample and cover song. Tupac Shakur sampled the track on his 1998 “Do for Love,” and Boyz II Men, Snoh Aalegra, Michael Bolton and more have re-recorded it as a cover.

Caldwell’s “Open Your Eyes,” off his sophomore 1980 “Cat in the Hat” album, also became a sample for the chorus on Common’s hit song “The Light,” off his 2000 album “Like Water for Chocolate.”

He released his latest album, “Cool Uncle,” in collaboration with Jack Splash in 2015.

