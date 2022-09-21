Bobby Bones Signs With UTA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Bones, television and radio host, has signed with UTA.

The host of USA Network’s competition series Snake In The Grass, and former mentor of ABC’s American Idol, has signed with the agency in all areas.

He was previously with CAA.

UTA will help Bones build his career across radio, television, touring, and books.

Bones is the host of nationally syndicated iHeartRadio program, The Bobby Bones Show, which broadcasts to 185 stations. He also founded the Nashville Podcast Network, which is the home of his BobbyCast podcast and 25 Whistles with Bobby Bones (A Football Podcast).

As well as Snake In The Grass, he previously hosted and exec produced Nat Geo’s Breaking Bobby Bones and Circle Network’s country music performance series Opry. He also won Dancing with the Stars in season 27.

He has also written Bare Bones and Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat and kids book Stanley the Dog: The First Day of School.

Bones will continue to be represented by Red Light Management.