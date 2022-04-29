Bob Woodward on the challenges of reporting on Trump

by

Bob Woodward, celebrated investigative journalist and co-author of “Peril,” joins a special live recording of Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast along with Carol Leonnig and George Conway. During the discussion, Woodward shares candid insights on reporting on the Trump administration and the ongoing investigations since the former president left office. “Did we, in our business, do enough to look at Trump in 2016 and tell people who he was, where he came from sufficiently?” says Woodward. “Myself? I’d say I failed mightily.”

