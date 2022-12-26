Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Marks First Christmas Ahead of Full House Star’s Death Anniversary

Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Rizzo is getting through her first holiday season without husband Bob Saget.

The Full House star’s widow, 43, shared a post on Instagram Saturday, when she reflected on her first Christmas without Saget after his death earlier this year.

“Cherish every single moment. I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last. (It was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara),” Rizzo wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and Saget from last December.

Noting that her husband “certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for,” Rizzo continued, “But Bob did that with everyone he met.”

She added: “The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Gets Martini Tattoo in Honor of Late Husband Comedian Bob Saget

Rizzo then said that she was “just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years,” noting, “There’s no greater Christmas present than that.”

“Sending love and prayers and wishes to you all. And I cannot thank you all enough for almost a full year of all the love and support and kindness from everyone,” she added. “It means more than you know. I can only hope to show you how thankful I am and give it back a bit over time. ❤️‍🩹❤️🎄❤️‍🩹❤️🎄.”

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Saget died unexpectedly nearly a year ago on Jan. 9 2022 from an apparent head trauma. He was discovered dead in an Orlando hotel room the morning after he performed a comedy set in Florida. Saget was 65.

Story continues

After Saget’s passing, Rizzo shared a statement with PEOPLE addressing her grief, and unending love for the star. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” she shared. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Grieves Loss of ‘Protector’ Husband Bob Saget Ahead of Wedding Anniversary: ‘My Shield Is Gone’

bob saget, kelly rizzo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo

The Eat Travel Rock blogger added, “When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Since his death, Rizzo has only gotten closer with Saget’s adult daughters, she shared in a Q&A on her Instagram Story. “We love each other very very much and talk or text every day — and we’re just so so grateful to be as close as we are because it’s not always the case with stepfamilies,” she said.

Saget’s 35-year-old daughter, Aubrey, was married in November with Rizzo in attendance.

RELATED: From Sliding into Her DMs to Proposing Mid-Stranger Things: Inside Bob Saget’s 6-Year Romance with Wife Kelly Rizzo

Christmas isn’t the only holiday where Rizzo has honored Saget. In October, Rizzo reflected on their marriage on what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. “It’s so strange because I keep thinking like, ‘Gosh, we weren’t married that long, like, four years doesn’t seem like that long, you know?'” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“And I know that if he were here, we would be celebrating by having caviar and champagne which was — sounds a little bougie, but that was his favorite.”

Rizzo made the best of the situation, toasting her late love at a new champagne bar with a friend.