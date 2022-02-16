Bob Saget’s family wins injunction to keep death photos secret as fatal injury blamed on hotel headboard

A Florida judge has temporarily granted a request from the late comedian Bob Saget’s family to block the public release of records related to his sudden January death in a hotel room in Orlando, including photos of the scene and autopsy information.

The decision comes a day after the family sought an injunction in Florida court to prevent the full file from being available to the public.

“The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family,” Brian Bieber, an attorney representing the family, told WKMG.

Citing unnamed sources, TMZ reports that investigators now believe the Full House star hit his head on the headboard of his bed and lost consciousness before dying on 9 January.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.