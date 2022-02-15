The family of Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation of his sudden death, court documents show.

The comedian and actor, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, authorities said. Saget, 65, died from head trauma, his family said last week. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said that the manner of death was an accident.

On Tuesday, Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner’s office and the Orange County sheriff seeking injunctive relief to prevent the release of any records — including photographs, video and audio recordings, and “statutorily protected autopsy information” — related to his death.

PHOTO: Bob Saget attends Wheelhouse and Rally’s celebrity and content-creator private fundraiser event in Los Angeles, Oct. 13, 2021. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, FILE)

“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose,” the lawsuit stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of records from his death investigation originally appeared on abcnews.go.com