Bob Saget laid to rest at private funeral

A private memorial for Bob Saget was held Friday in L.A. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Family members and friends remembered Bob Saget at a private funeral on Friday at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

According to reports, his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier were there, as were comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross. In all, about 300 people attended the service.

Rabbi Steven Carr Reuben presided. He spoke about “how heartbroken everybody is in the world [about Saget’s death],” he told Extra. “One of the things that’s so amazing about Bob is that the more you read people’s comments, everybody in the world, all of his celebrity friends, they all say the same thing… He was the nicest, sweetest, warmest, most loving guy, and always showing up for everybody.”

In fact, Stamos wrote ahead of the memorial service on social media that he expected it to be difficult. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he wrote, then added the Serenity Prayer.

Many more tributes have flowed since the comedian died Jan. 9 at 65.

Reuben said the name of Saget’s podcast, Bob Saget’s Here for You, says it all when it comes to how the comedian treated friends and family.

“That was Bob Saget, he was here for you,” Reuben said. “No matter who you were, how he knew you, he showed up for anything he was ever asked to do. He was there, caring, loving, supporting… he was just one of those mensches, we like to say in Hebrew, one of these sweet, loving souls.”

The rabbi explained that Saget had said many times that he turned to humor to “cope with the tragedies of life.”

As Reuben saw it, the actor helped others do the same.

“Bob knew one of the secrets in life, which is that comedians are actually healers, and that was in part his job… and what he said was, ‘My job is to help heal the world and bring people together with my humor.'”