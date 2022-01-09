Bob Saget, Comic and Star of TV’s ‘Full House,’ Found Dead in Hotel Room at 65

Michael Tran/AFP via Getty

Bob Saget, the comedian and TV actor best known for playing patriarch Danny Tanner on Full House, has died at 65, TMZ reports.

The actor was found dead in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday afternoon, the site reports. His death was confirmed by The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who said that “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was in the midst of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up comedy tour that was set to take him all over the country, wrapping in Houston, Texas, in June.

A number of Saget’s comedy contemporaries, from Jim Gaffigan to Kumail Nanjiani, posted their condolences to Twitter, complimenting his kindness:

Saget

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.