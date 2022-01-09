Bob Saget, beloved TV dad, dead at 65

Bob Saget, pictured in December, has died. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Bob Saget, who played Full House dad Danny Tanner, has died. He was 65.

The actor and comedian died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Twitter.

The sheriff’s department tweeted that deputies responded to the hotel after hotel security had found Saget in his room. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget had been on the road doing a comedy tour with dates schedule through June. On Saturday night, he was in Jacksonville — and he posted after the show.

Saget became a TV star playing the widowed father of three girls on Full House. It initially ran from 1987 to 1995. A reboot, Fuller House, was on from 2016 to 2020.

He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos and provided the voice of the future Ted Mosby on the How I Met Your Mother.

His comedy act was a contrast to wholesome Danny Tanner.

Saget was married to second wife Kelly Rizzo since 2018. He has three adult children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

