Bob Saget autopsy completed, comedian found dead after wellness check

Bob Saget was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. (Photo: Reuters)

Bob Saget’s cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed.

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Stephany says. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

According to a report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was discovered by hotel security on Sunday afternoon after his family requested a wellness check. The comedian was found deceased “in a supine position on his bed.” The supine position means lying horizontally with the face and torso facing up.

“I checked the immediate area for signs of foul play. It should be noted none were found. The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom,” the report reads, with the responding officer stating “no signs of trauma were seen.”

Medications were present, according to the report, and it’s noted Saget’s medical history is unknown. Police say no drugs were found.

Saget was staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The comedian was on tour and performed a two-hour standup set the night before his death. He used his room key to enter his hotel room at 2:17 a.m. early on Sunday morning, the incident report reveals.

“Family members” contacted hotel security to check on his well-being and “several attempts” were made to open the door after check out time, the report says. When security entered the room all the lights were off. The man checked to see if Saget was breathing, but he was “cold to the touch.” Security called 911.

“We have an unresponsive guest in a room,” someone from the hotel says, according to the 911 call obtained by Yahoo Entertainment. The man says the guest is “not responsive, not breathing” and had “no pulse.”

Saget was declared dead at 4:18 p.m. local time. Hotel management informed Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, of his passing. Homicide was notified, which is standard process. “All deaths, whether they are natural, suicide, overdose or homicide are always looked at by the homicide unit,” police clarified on Monday.

The Orange and Osceola Counties Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause of death.

Saget leaves behind three adult daughters, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. The actor wed Rizzo in 2018.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in a statement on Sunday. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget connected with Rizzo, a food blogger, on social media in 2015. She is “in shock,” a source tells People. Saget’s Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin offered her condolences to his “amazing wife” in a heartfelt social media post earlier on Monday. “We’ll get through this together,” the actress wrote.

Fuller House stars Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier also expressed shock and sadness.

