Bob Odenkirk’s Lucky Hank Gets AMC Premiere Date — Watch a New Teaser

Bob Odenkirk is feeling Lucky.

The Better Call Saul alum’s new series Lucky Hank will premiere Sunday, March 19 on AMC, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Along with the premiere date, AMC released a new teaser for the dramedy — which you can watch above — with Odenkirk’s college professor Hank staring into the camera as we hear him say, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That’s my lane.”

Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the prickly chairman of the college’s English department. Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office) adapted the series from the Richard Russo novel Straight Man and serve as co-showrunners.

Mireille Enos (The Killing) co-stars as Hank’s wife Lily, the vice principal of the local high school. The cast also includes Oscar Nunez (The Office) as Dean Jacob Rose, Tom Bower (Ray Donovan) as Hank’s estranged father William Henry Devereaux Sr., Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as the college’s president Dickie Pope and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Lily’s ex Tom Leska.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Lucky Hank, and then share your first impressions with us in the comments.

