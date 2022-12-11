Bob Myers’ Warriors contract expiring in June; talks on ‘hiatus’

Report: Myers’ Dubs deal expiring in June; talks on ‘hiatus’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have big roster decisions to make next summer, but the man in charge of those moves also has to worry about his future.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night, citing sources, that Bob Myers’ current contract expires at the end of June 2023 and a new deal hasn’t been worked out yet.

Wojnarowski also reported, citing sources, that while Myers and the Warriors have had conversations about a contract extension, “those talks appear to be on hiatus.”

Myers has been a member of the Warriors’ front office since 2011 when he was hired as assistant general manager to Larry Riley. A year later, he was promoted to general manager, and in 2016, he added president of basketball operations to his title.

The 47-year-old Myers is a big reason why the Warriors have blossomed into an NBA dynasty over the last decade, winning four NBA titles in the last eight seasons.

Despite the lack of a new contract, Warriors CEO Joe Lacob spoke to Wojnarowski about his desire to retain Myers.

“We love Bob and hope he is here for a long time,” Lacob told Wojnarowski on Saturday.

Myers told Wojnarowski that his sole focus is on this season, not the future.

The upcoming offseason is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Warriors. After re-signing Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to four-year contract extensions just before this season, Draymond Green’s status is the biggest question that needs to be answered.

The four-time NBA champion holds a $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season and if he exercises it to remain with Golden State, the team’s payroll, including luxury tax penalties, would be an estimated $483 million, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

In October, Myers addressed the impending payroll issues, but pushed that chatter down the road.

“I see the comments on our future,” Myers told reporters Oct. 16. “I’m well aware of what the numbers are but what I would say to everyone is that’s next season and this is this season and we can’t play next season now.”

If Myers and the Warriors are unable to work out a contract for next season and beyond, those roster issues will be someone else’s problem to deal with.

