Bob Iger Talks Hiring Freeze, Streaming Spending and ‘Don’t Say Gay’ in First Town Hall Back as CEO

Bob Iger officially returned to his post as CEO of The Walt Disney Company on Monday — sealing it with a Tweet and addressing a rapt audience of employees at a companywide meeting.

“Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back,” Iger wrote on his personal Twitter account, attaching a photo of the studio lot’s Disney Legends Plaza, a building on which the 7 dwarves from “Snow White” serve as pillars.

More from Variety

It’s been just over a week since Disney’s board of directors shocked Hollywood and global markets with news that Iger would replace Bob Chapek as chief executive. Iger’s first town hall before in-person and virtual employees saw him touch on several hot topics: a planned hiring freeze implemented by Chapek following Disney’s recent lackluster quarterly earnings report, the profitability of Disney’s streaming portfolio, and the corporate giant’s stance on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The latter was an achilles heel for Chapek in his roughly two-year run as CEO. After floating the message that Disney should not be involved in politics, employees and content creators led a full-on social media rebellion decrying his silence on issues like Florida’s incendiary policies on trans children and classroom policies in acknowledging queer people.

When asked Monday during an employee Q&A about where the studio would now fall on the matter, Iger said “one of the core values of our storytelling is inclusion, and acceptance and tolerance. And we can’t lose that, we just can’t lose that… how we actually change the world through the good must continue. We’re not going to make everyone happy all the time, and we’re not [going to] try to. We’re certainly not going to lessen our core values in order to make everyone happy all the time.”

Story continues

The remarks were tweeted by numerous employees at the content studios, as well as parks and stores. One staffer noted that Iger’s answer came with “no hesitation.” Two sources familiar with the meeting confirmed his comments.

Iger said he would uphold Chapek’s hiring freeze for the time being. He also said Disney’s streaming businesses — which include Disney+ and Hulu — should look toward profitability instead of chasing subscriber growth, according to employees at the meeting.

Adam B. Vary contributed to this report.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.