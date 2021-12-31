The Hamden Journal

Bob Iger Posts Goodbye Message, Thanks Cast Members, Family – The Hamden Journal

Bob Iger Posts Goodbye Message, Thanks Cast Members, Family – The Hamden Journal

In his last day at Disney, executive chariman Bob Iger took to Twitter to reflect on his “47 1/2 yr ABC @Disney journey.” Iger, 70, called it “the ride of a lifetime” and, given it lasted nearly 50 years, that’s more than a figurative statement.

The Disney boss continued with thank you’s to “my colleagues & fellow cast members & special thanks to my wife Willow & my 4 children: Katie, Amanda, Max & Will.”

He ended with the acknowledgment, “I couldn’t have done this without your love & support.”

Iger has been taking a well-deserved victory lap of sorts in the past few weeks, which has included a return to his roots as a TV weatherman, exit interviews in the press and a three-day trip to Disney World this week, about which he also tweeted.

“Just spent 3 days @WaltDisneyWorld & was reminded (yet again) what makes me so proud of
@disney…our cast members!” he wrote.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.