Bob Iger Posts Goodbye Message, Thanks Cast Members, Family – The Hamden Journal

In his last day at Disney, executive chariman Bob Iger took to Twitter to reflect on his “47 1/2 yr ABC @Disney journey.” Iger, 70, called it “the ride of a lifetime” and, given it lasted nearly 50 years, that’s more than a figurative statement.

The Disney boss continued with thank you’s to “my colleagues & fellow cast members & special thanks to my wife Willow & my 4 children: Katie, Amanda, Max & Will.”

He ended with the acknowledgment, “I couldn’t have done this without your love & support.”

This is the end of my 47 1/2 yr ABC @Disney journey and it was “the ride of a lifetime.” Enormous thanks to my colleagues & fellow cast members & special thanks to my wife Willow & my 4 children: Katie, Amanda, Max & Will. I couldn’t have done this without your love & support. pic.twitter.com/n74x4FLqx0 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2021

Iger has been taking a well-deserved victory lap of sorts in the past few weeks, which has included a return to his roots as a TV weatherman, exit interviews in the press and a three-day trip to Disney World this week, about which he also tweeted.

“Just spent 3 days @WaltDisneyWorld & was reminded (yet again) what makes me so proud of

@disney…our cast members!” he wrote.