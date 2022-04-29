BMY Stock Dives As Generics, Revlimid Rivals Slam 2022 Outlook

Early Friday, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reported adjusted profit of $1.96 per share on $11.65 billion in first-quarter sales. In response, BMY stock dropped in pre-open trades.
X
On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected Bristol Myers to earn $1.91 a share on $11.35 billion in sales.
In the year-earlier period, Bristol Myers earnings were $1.74 per share on $11.07 billion in sales.
The pharmaceutical giant cut its sales forecast for 2022. Now, Bristol Myers expects sales to be flat vs. its prior view for a low single-digit increase to $47 billion. The company also hacked $500 million off its views for recent products that have lost patent coverage and cancer drug Revlimid. Further, Bristol lowered its per-share earnings outlook to $7.44-$7.74 per share, down 21 cents at the midpoint.
BMY stock stock analysts had predicted adjusted profit of $7.73 a share on $49.95 billion in sales.
In premarket trading on today’s stock market, BMY stock tumbled 4.2% near 74.
More to follow.
Follow Allison Gatlin on Twitter at @IBD_AGatlin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Sanofi Scores A Big Beat As Dupixent Snags The Spotlight, Again
Biotech Behemoth Amgen Tops First-Quarter Views, But 2022 Guidance Lags
Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps
IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s Premium Stock Lists, Tools And Analysis Today
Options Trading: How To Start Using Options, How To Manage Risk