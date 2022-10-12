BMW Group Sales Slip In Q3; EV Sales More Than Doubles

Engadget

The BMW i4 M50 electrifies the M

In an EV increasingly populated by SUVs, trucks, and the tiny SUVs we call crossovers, it’s refreshing to have another actual electric car option. But the 2022 BMW i4 M50 is more than just a sedan with an EV powertrain shoved inside. It’s a fine-tuning of suspension, chassis, and power that should give those looking at future BMW EVs a reason to be excited. Starting at $67,300, the all-wheel drive performance Gran Coupe delivers M power in a package that’s actually quite comfortable on long road trips. The i4 M50 might take a range hit, compared to the regular i4, but if you’re looking for an outstanding driver experience both on the twisties and on the highway, this is definitely worth looking at while shopping for your next electric car.