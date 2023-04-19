Blumhouse, Atomic Monster ‘Night Swim’ Cast Counts Four With Jodi Long – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse and Atomic Monster’s Night Swim from writer/director Bryce McGuire has added Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Nancy Lenehan, and Jodi Long to the cast. The group have joined Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in the pic which hits theaters on Jan. 19, 2024. Production is currently underway in LA.

Based on the short film created by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, Night Swim is described as a supernatural thriller built around the hidden source of terror found in an unassuming backyard swimming pool. Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are producing the film. Universal Pictures will handle distribution.

Hoeferle is a German-American actress who spent her youth in between the two countries. She will be next seen in Francis Lawrence’s prequel of Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes for Lionsgate. She plays “Vipsania Sickle,” mentor to a tribute from District 7. She also played “Sam” in the award winning The Boogeywoman, directed by Erica Scoggins, who discovered her in a coffee shop.

Warren will next be seen in a recurring role in the upcoming eighth season of AMC’s hit series Fear The Walking Dead. He played the young version of “Rick Armstrong,” the son of Neil Armstrong (played by Ryan Gosling) in Universal’s First Man, and played the young version of Luke Wilson’s “Rusty” in the sports drama 12 Mighty Orphans. He will be seen in the upcoming Lionsgate feature The Unbreakable Boy opposite Zachary Levi, as well as in a lead role opposite Sean Astin and Ali Larter in the indie thriller The Man In The White Van.

Most recently seen recurring on A League Of Their Own for Amazon Prime, Lenehan has also recurred on the series Generation for HBO Max, Bless This Mess for ABC, and Veep for HBO. She recently shot the pilot Drop Off for ABC and recurring roles for the series The Boys and Jack Ryan for Amazon Prime. Among her many credits, favorite projects include the films Self-Reliance, Pleasantville, Catch Me If You Can, The Savages and the TNT project Door To Door. Her TV credits include regular and recurring roles on How I Met Your Mother, My Name Is Earl, Little Britain USA, and Worst Week. She recently shot the feature film Candy Cane Lane for Imagine/Amazon.

Long won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress as “Mrs. Basil E” in Netflix’s Dash & Lily, making history becoming the first Asian-American actor to win an Emmy in any Acting category. She made her Broadway debut at age 7 in Nowhere to Go But Up directed by Sidney Lumet, the first of five Broadway shows she would go on to appear in as an adult: Loose Ends with Kevin Kline, The Bacchae with Irene Papas, Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Getting Away with Murder and the revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song, a performance for which she won an Ovation Award at The Mark Taper in Los Angeles. Feature credits include: Shang-Chi & The Legend of Ten Rings as Akwafina’s mother, Beginners opposite Ewan McGregor and Christopher Plummer, The Hot Chick alongside Rob Schneider, Paul Schrader’s Patty Hearst, Sour Sweet directed by Mike Newell and the upcoming animated Monkey King. Long’s TV credits include Café American with Valerie Bertinelli, Margaret Cho’s mother in All American Girl, and Alicia Silverstone’s secretary in Miss Match. She was also a series regular, “Okcha,” on the TBS comedy Sullivan and Son. Recurring parts also include The Cosby Show, Michael Hayes, Eli Stone, Law and Order:LA, and Falling Water, The Mandalorian, Chicago Med and as “Patty the power lesbian,” in that episode of Sex and the City. Her documentary Long Story Short won the audience award at the LA Asian Pacific Festival and her one woman show American Jade: Surfing the DNA, debuted at Bucks County Playhouse last May. Long currently serves as the SAG-AFTRA Los Angeles Local President.

