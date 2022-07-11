Blumenthal, Schumer have COVID as Dems push spending bill

Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was infected — dealing a blow to Democrats as they try to pass a scaled-down version of President Biden’s stalled Build Back Better social spending bill.

Both Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Schumer (D-NY) said their symptoms were mild, but added that they would be forced to work from home this week, preventing them from taking part in potential votes on the Senate floor.

Unlike the House of Representatives, the upper chamber of Congress does not allow proxy voting.

“​Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for COVID. So this week, I’ll be working remotely. I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted​,” Blumenthal said in a Twitter post. “If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today!​”

Last week, while the Senate was in recess for the Fourth of July holiday, Schumer reportedly submitted potential bill language to the chamber’s parliamentarian that would allow the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Blumenthal’s announcement comes one day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tested positive — preventing both of them from voting in the Senate. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

If the parliamentarian finds the bill falls within the Senate’s reconciliation rules for certain budget measures, Democrats can pass the legislation with the support of all 50 of their conference members, rather than the 60 votes needed to move most legislation.

Schumer has been negotiating with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on additional provisions to include in the new reconciliation bill with the hope of putting a final product on the floor later this month. However, it’s unclear whether Schumer can craft a package that satisfies Manchin and other moderate Democratic senators like Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) before the midterm elections.

Manchin’s opposition led to the scuttling of the initial $2.4 trillion plan that would have funded a number of social and environmental programs.​

Schumer had been negotiating with Sen. Joe Manchin on a scaled-back spending bill. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The West Virginia Democrat said in December last year that he was concerned about the legislation’s high price tag and its effect on inflation. ​​

The revived legislation is expected to include measures raising taxes on high earners and instituting new environmental regulations.