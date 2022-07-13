‘Bluey’ Season 3 is finally coming to Disney+

Bluey Season 3 is coming to Disney+ in August. (Photo: Courtesy of BBC Studios)

If you’ve spent the pandemic watching the first two seasons of Bluey on an endless loop — a loop that has you greeting each new day with a hearty “good morning everybody, good morning everyone, hey!” — you’ll want to grab a marker and a calendar and draw a big circle around Aug. 10. That, friends, is the day the beloved Aussie blue heeler and her family return for a third season streaming on Disney+.

It’s been a long time coming for American fans of the Australian animated series, who haven’t gotten new episodes since Season 2 was released stateside in May 2021. The first batch of Season 3’s 52 new episodes premiered in Australia last September but has so far been unavailable to stream in the U.S.

According to an announcement from BBC Studios, which commissions the cartoon alongside the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Season 3 will be divided into two sections. On Aug. 10, 25 7-minute episodes will drop on Disney+, with the second half arriving at a later date. The episodes will also air on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior later in the year.

So, what have Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit been up to? BBC Studios teases “new friends and locations,” “relatable themes such as making Dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises and getting one’s own bedroom” and fresh takes on games like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel. (If the suspense is killing you, Wikipedia a cheat sheet of episode descriptions.)

Listen close for celebrity voice cameos, too. Eva Mendes, Rose Byrne, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Natalie Portman all have small roles in the Emmy-winning series, which will also launch a live touring show this November.

And because you never know when, say, a trip to pick up Chinese takeout will have you reaching for the Kleenex, expect some emotional storylines and life lessons in the mix. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

