Blues latest NHL team choosing not to wear Pride jerseys

St. Louis Blues players will not wear Pride warmup jerseys ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic.

The team’s Pride Night festivities, which were announced earlier Monday, will still include a host of other initiatives, including Pride-themed warmup pucks as well as Pride Night programming throughout the Enterprise Center.

Though it is unclear at this point whether the decision comes from within the locker room or from the organization itself, the report indicates the Blues are hoping to “put the focus on the positive things it’s doing to support and affirm the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“The St. Louis Blues believe in creating a welcoming and inclusive environment that encourages all fans to participate in our great sport,” Blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman said in a statement obtained by The Athletic. “With our Pride Night, alongside our partners from Pride STL and You Can Play Project, we are recognizing our friends in the LGBTQIA+ community and advocating for inclusivity in support of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative.

“As an organization, we are committed to celebrating and welcoming all individuals as valued members of the Blues family – regardless of how they identify or whom they love.”

The Blues wore Pride jerseys last season.

The Blues won’t wear Pride jerseys during warmups on Tuesday. (Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports)

St. Louis’s decision to exclude the Pride jerseys from festivities adds it to a growing list of teams and individuals to opt out of donning the special uniforms.

Last week, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin chose not to wear the Pride warmup gear, citing fears of Russian law. Vancouver Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko declined to wear the jersey a few days later, calling the choice a “family decision.”

Notably, recent reporting, as well as indications from the NHL itself, supports the notion that there is little material threat to Russian NHL players and their families for wearing the Pride jerseys, with possible penalties likely to be no more than a menial fine.

Others, such as San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer, Florida Panthers skaters Eric and Marc Staal, and Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov, chose not to wear the jerseys due to religious beliefs — though Eric Staal had previously worn a Pride jersey as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.