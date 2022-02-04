Heading into the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills events, most expected Connor McDavid to regain his Fastest Skater title after Mathew Barzal beat him in 2020. Avalanche phenom Cale Makar was tabbed as the potential usurper this time around. Instead, St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou surprisingly won the Fastest Skater with a time of 13.55 seconds.

Blues’ Jordan Kyrou beats McDavid, others for Fastest Skater

Kyrou beat out a densely packed Fastest Skater field at the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition.

Check out the full Fastest Skater results, with the winner (Blues’ Kyrou) in bold:

Interestingly, Adrian Kempe finished closest to Kyrou, not McDavid. Two skaters finished above 14 seconds: Dylan Larkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. In Kuznetsov’s case, he really hammed it up after his attempt.

In case you’re wondering, the Oilers shared previous Fastest Skater results from McDavid, who’s won the event three times.

Look back at the 2020 winner: Mathew Barzal, 13.175 seconds

Enjoying watching the 2022 NHL All-Star weekend participants in this video from the league:

More hockey news

2023 NHL news: Bruins host Winter Classic, All-Star Game in Florida DeBoer: Jack Eichel could be ready for contact following NHL All-Star break NHL Midseason Awards: Igor Shesterkin leads PHT Vezina Trophy voting

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL All-Star Skills 2022: Blues’ Kyrou upsets McDavid as Fastest Skater originally appeared on NBCSports.com