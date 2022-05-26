Blues earn comeback victory in Game 5

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don’t forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

The St. Louis Blues lived to fight another day in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs following an impressive comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Blues rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game and then came back from a late 4-3 deficit to force overtime.

Robert Thomas, who went into the contest with three assists in 10 games this postseason, got his first points of the second round with a pair of goals in the third period. He tied the game with 56 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tyler Bozak was the overtime hero just 3:38 into the extra period to help the Blues complete the comeback. His second goal of the postseason means Game 6 will be played back in St. Louis on Friday night.

ST. LOUIS 5 COLORADO 4 (OT) – Avalanche lead series 3-2

Tyler Bozak capped off St. Louis’ comeback with the overtime winner just 3:38 into the extra period.

Nathan MacKinnon was the offensive star of the night with three goals and one assist. He completed his hat trick in remarkable fashion at the 17:14 mark of the third period when he went end-to-end on the rush.

Robert Thomas’ second goal of the third frame tied the game with 56 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Justin Faulk had the other goals in regulation for St. Louis to help the team rally from a 3-0 deficit. Tarasenko also added an assist for a two-point performance.

Gabriel Landeskog had other goal for the Avalanche.

Nick Leddy collected four helpers for the Blues.

Bowen Byram and Pavel Buchnevich contributed two assists each.

Alexei Toropchenko, Brayden Schenn, Ivan Barbashev, Artturi Lehkonen, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Devon Toews got on the scoresheet with one helper apiece.

Niko Mikkola, Schenn and Toews posted six hits each.

Ville Husso stopped 30 shots in the victory. He ended his four-game losing skid

Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves in the loss.