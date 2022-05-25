Blues’ Craig Berube addresses Nazem Kadri’s racist attacks

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube finally spoke out Wednesday about the racist threats made to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri over the weekend.

Ahead of Game 4, Berube did not comment on the fact that fans sent Kadri and his family racist attacks and death threats as the result of a collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of this second-round series. More abuse came after the Avalanche took a 3-1 lead in the series as Kadri, who is of Lebanese descent, scored a hat trick — including the game-winner — in a 6-3 victory over the Blues on Monday.

Blues coach Craig Berube initially did not comment on the Nazem Kadri situation. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Berube opened his media availability Wednesday by saying it wasn’t acceptable that the Avalanche forward was subject to such abuse.

“I’m not on social media. I was aware of a threat made to Nazem, not the racist stuff. In no way is it acceptable by the St. Louis Blues or anybody else for him to have to go through that,” Berube told reporters. “Being a Native American myself, I’ve heard it all, I’ve been around it.

“It’s not a good thing. So, I just wanted to get that out there that there’s no room for it anywhere.”

Berube was under fire earlier this week for his initial silence, with the coach’s lack of response on the matter trending on social media.

The Avalanche confirmed that the team was working with local law enforcement to investigate the threats received by the Kadri family. Nazem’s wife, Ashley, posted screenshots of threats that were sent to their cat’s Instagram account after Game 4, revealing the names of the assailants.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly added that the league was in touch with St. Louis Police, who were employing enhanced security procedures at both the arena and Avalanche hotel.

The Avalanche can eliminate the Blues Wednesday night in Game 5 with a victory in Colorado.

